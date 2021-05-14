Jobs fair aims to fill record number of empty roles in Guernsey

An event is taking place in Guernsey to fill a large number of roles in the island.

A jobs fair will be staged at the Guernsey Information Centre on Wednesday 26 May, with businesses and prospective job hunters invited to attend.

It comes after 472 vacancies were advertised through the Job Centre in April - the highest monthly figure on record.

If you're an employer with vacancies to fill, this could be the perfect opportunity to meet a number of candidates who are keen to start work, or who are looking for a new job. If you are looking for work, or considering a new job, why not come along and see what is on offer? This is good for employers, good for those looking for work and will hopefully be good for our island economy. Deputy Peter Roffey, President of Guernsey's Committee for Employment & Social Security

At the end of April 2021, the number of people registered as unemployed in the island fell to 569, a reduction of 173 on the previous month.

There were 20 new claims for employment and income-related benefits, compared with 614 in February and 79 in March.

The event will run from 9am until 11.30am and is free to attend. Employers interested in booking a space can do so by contacting the States at Job.Centre@gov.gg.