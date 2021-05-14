'Long way to go' for Jersey fishermen a week on from French blockade

Jersey fishermen sat "there's still a long way to go" with the French in the ongoing row over fishing rights in Jersey waters.

Following the standoff which saw French fishermen attempt to blockade the island's port, they have been granted an extension until July to provide further evidence of their history fishing in Jersey waters in order to obtain a license.

However, ITV has learnt that despite an official ban being lifted last week, Jersey boats are still being prevented from landing their catch in France.

Those that deal with the freight and land the catch down there are still saying no. Civil disorder is the reason that we can't open the ports back up to Jersey boats. It's no exaggeration to say this is the most crucial point in history for our fishing industry. We have already lost quite a few boats and fishermen are really struggling at the moment. Don Thompson, Jersey Fishermen's Association

The Government and fishing businesses have rallied around Jersey's fishermen to encourage people to shop local.

Local traders say they have seen plenty of interest in the catch from island fishermen.

I've not had a lot of wet fish through, but when it comes to shellfish there's been plenty and there's a lot of demand for it. We've got a lot of pop-up stands popping up on the island now and with all the Covid that's going on, a lot of them are doing it that way round and selling to the public that way. Barrie Cauvain The Ugly Oyster

