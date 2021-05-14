'Long way to go' for Jersey fishermen a week on from French blockade
Jersey fishermen sat "there's still a long way to go" with the French in the ongoing row over fishing rights in Jersey waters.
Following the standoff which saw French fishermen attempt to blockade the island's port, they have been granted an extension until July to provide further evidence of their history fishing in Jersey waters in order to obtain a license.
However, ITV has learnt that despite an official ban being lifted last week, Jersey boats are still being prevented from landing their catch in France.
The Government and fishing businesses have rallied around Jersey's fishermen to encourage people to shop local.
Local traders say they have seen plenty of interest in the catch from island fishermen.
