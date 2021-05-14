A man will appear in court this morning after being charged with two counts of inciting a sexual act with a child, under the age of 12. Scott Peter Graham Le Corre is accused of approaching the boys on their way to school yesterday morning in St Helier.

The alleged incidents happened at one of the town schools before lessons started. It was reported to staff, who then told police.

The 30 year old was arrested yesterday morning and remained in police custody overnight.

He is due to appear in the Magistrate's Court this morning at 09:30am.

Jersey Police officers will continue to patrol the areas of the town schools over the next few days to offer reassurance.