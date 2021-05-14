Mental Health module part of Highland's construction course

A mental health and well-being module has been added to the construction course at Highlands College.
Construction companies RoK and FFC have committed to "building healthier futures for islanders working in construction".
Mind Jersey interviewed 120 Highlands College staff to gather insights and feedback from those currently working in, and those studying to enter, the construction industry. It is the first initiative of its kind in Jersey.
The introduction of the initiative follows a partnership between the Our Hospital Project's Design and Delivery Partner and Mind Jersey.
The Director of Construction and Engineering at Highlands Collegehas welcomed the move as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.