Mental Health module part of Highland's construction course

A mental health and well-being module has been added to the construction course at Highlands College.

Construction companies RoK and FFC have committed to "building healthier futures for islanders working in construction".

Having worked in the construction industry for more than 20 years, I'm immensely proud to lead and support this initiative. Beyond building a new hospital for Jersey, the project is also committed to investing in Jersey's young people through education - building healthier career futures and prospects for islanders working in construction. Richard de Gruchy, Legacy Director for the RoKFCC Joint Venture

Mind Jersey interviewed 120 Highlands College staff to gather insights and feedback from those currently working in, and those studying to enter, the construction industry. It is the first initiative of its kind in Jersey.

I gained valuable feedback and heard some great ideas from staff, mentors, and students, who were involved in full and part-time construction courses of various disciplines and levels of study. There was genuine interest and strong support in this initiative, with many feeling that it would further encourage people, especially men, to open up, talk and access the help that they need sooner. Tina Hesse, Children and Young People's Mental Health Service Manager for Mind Jersey

The introduction of the initiative follows a partnership between the Our Hospital Project's Design and Delivery Partner and Mind Jersey.

The Director of Construction and Engineering at Highlands College has welcomed the move as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.