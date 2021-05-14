St Peter Under 18s hoping to make history in Kent County Cup semi-final

St Peter Under 18's could become the Channel Islands' first junior football team to reach an English County final this weekend.

They travel to Kent where they will take on Faversham Town in the semi-finals of the Kent County Cup.

The game comes 15 months after their quarter-final triumph over Sevenoaks where they won 5-3 on penalties following a 3-3 draw.

St Peter Under 18s celebrate their penalty shootout triumph over Sevenoaks in February 2020 Credit: St Peter FC

As players from Jersey we don't really get to showcase what we can do on the bigger occasions. Playing in games like this really benefits us as players and we get to show what we can do. If we win the cup it'll be a great achievement for St Peter's. Luke Lister, St Peter Under 18s Midfielder

The Kent and English FA’s have decided that any player who started the tournament and featured in at least one game is eligible to complete it, even if they are now past their 18th birthday.

As a result a number of former St Peter players who have now gone to university in England will be traveling to Kent for the game.

St Peter have entered this competition in two consecutive seasons and in 2018/19 were knocked out at the semi-final stage by the eventual winners, Folkestone Invicta.

They kick-off at 10:30am on Sunday morning hoping to go one better.