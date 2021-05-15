Dr Brink urges Guernsey islanders to record long term effects of Covid
People in Guernsey who had Covid during the second wave are being asked to take part in a survey looking into the long term effects of the virus. The island's Director of Public Health is encouraging people to come forward and share information about their experience to help the government build a better understanding of long Covid.
Islanders suffering from long-term effects of coronavirus are encouraged to get in touch with their GP.
It comes as the States of Guernsey says more evidence and research of the effects of the virus is now available.
How to recognise 'Long Covid'?
Ongoing symptomatic Covid-19: Presenting with symptoms four to 12 weeks after the start of acute coronavirus.
Post Covid syndrome: Still have symptoms that have not resolved 12 weeks after the start of acute coronavirus.