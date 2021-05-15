Dr Brink urges Guernsey islanders to record long term effects of Covid

People in Guernsey who had Covid during the second wave are being asked to take part in a survey looking into the long term effects of the virus. The island's Director of Public Health is encouraging people to come forward and share information about their experience to help the government build a better understanding of long Covid.

It's really important that we understand the consequences of Covid for those people who are unfortunate enough to get infected - what the impact was, and particularly if they have any ongoing health problems. This is of absolute paramount importance as it will help us design any services in the longer term. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

Islanders suffering from long-term effects of coronavirus are encouraged to get in touch with their GP.

It comes as the States of Guernsey says more evidence and research of the effects of the virus is now available.

How to recognise 'Long Covid'?

Ongoing symptomatic Covid-19: Presenting with symptoms four to 12 weeks after the start of acute coronavirus.