Guernsey hockey club Cazenove Independents won the men's cup on Saturday afternoon with a 5-1 thrashing of Colombians. The game was locked at 1-1 before the clinical Steve Waldron scored a hat-trick to help Indies seal a league and cup double.

It was close in the first half and the scoreline reflected that. Steve Waldron bagged a hat-trick at the end - he's a fantastic finisher so it was nice that it wasn't a tense finish. Carl Pugh, Cazenove Independents

Earlier in the day Columbians beat PWC Under 16 Boys to reach the final whilst Indies got the better of Livingstone Yobbos.