Hundreds gather for freedom march in St Helier

Hundreds of people gathered in Jersey's Howard David Park today to march for their freedom, peace, and human rights.

The event was part of a worldwide demonstration which has questioned claims over the scale of the pandemic.

The crowd, which travelled through St Helier, is taking part in the World Freedom Rally which is happening in 40 countries around the world.

People gathered in Howard Davis Park on Saturday 15 May. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The action group, which was formed in Germany last year when the coronavirus outbreak began, says "excessive coronavirus restrictions" must come to an end and all "state of emergency declarations enabling these measures must be repealed".

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Hedi Green was one of those taking part in Jersey today (15 May) and says the walk is about highlighting freedoms that have been lost in the last year.

I'm not saying there isn't a threat - the facts that are out there, you just need to look at the National Office for Statistics for the deaths in the last year from flu, and compare it to the last three years... There is a growing number of people who are doing their research, they're looking at what's happened in the last year and they're questioning the narrative. Hedi Green

The #WeWillAllBeThere is being used to connect protestors through social media.

The group says "as one massive, united, and peaceful community, we will stand up and demand an end to the current restrictions and authoritarian control measures".