Royal British Legion celebrates 100th Anniversary in Channel Islands

The Royal British Legion celebrated its 100th Anniversary today with ceremonies held around the world. The Channel Islands were among 2,500 places to hold a two minutes silence and lay wreaths at 9am.

The wreath in Sark was laid by Major Christopher Beaumont, Seigneur of Sark. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The ceremony marked the exact time the charity was started on 15 May 1921 - when four national organisations of ex-Servicemen (four officers and four soldiers) went to Whitehall in London to lay wreaths.

The organisations were:

The National Association of Discharged Sailors and Soldiers

The British National Federation of Discharged and Demobilized Sailors and Soldiers

The Comrades of The Great War

The Officers' Association

This act united them and they formed the Royal British Legion - which works to look after veterans when they leave the Armed Forces.

Keith Sunter the Welfare Chairman of Jersey's Royal British Legion branch. Credit: ITV Channel TV