Royal British Legion celebrates 100th Anniversary in Channel Islands
The Royal British Legion celebrated its 100th Anniversary today with ceremonies held around the world. The Channel Islands were among 2,500 places to hold a two minutes silence and lay wreaths at 9am.
The ceremony marked the exact time the charity was started on 15 May 1921 - when four national organisations of ex-Servicemen (four officers and four soldiers) went to Whitehall in London to lay wreaths.
The organisations were:
The National Association of Discharged Sailors and Soldiers
The British National Federation of Discharged and Demobilized Sailors and Soldiers
The Comrades of The Great War
The Officers' Association
This act united them and they formed the Royal British Legion - which works to look after veterans when they leave the Armed Forces.