Royal British Legion celebrates 100th Anniversary in Channel Islands

The Channel Islands were among 2,500 places to hold a two minutes silence and lay wreaths at 9am. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The Royal British Legion celebrated its 100th Anniversary today with ceremonies held around the world. The Channel Islands were among 2,500 places to hold a two minutes silence and lay wreaths at 9am.

The wreath in Sark was laid by Major Christopher Beaumont, Seigneur of Sark. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The ceremony marked the exact time the charity was started on 15 May 1921 - when four national organisations of ex-Servicemen (four officers and four soldiers) went to Whitehall in London to lay wreaths.

The organisations were:

  • The National Association of Discharged Sailors and Soldiers

  • The British National Federation of Discharged and Demobilized Sailors and Soldiers

  • The Comrades of The Great War

  • The Officers' Association

This act united them and they formed the Royal British Legion - which works to look after veterans when they leave the Armed Forces.

Keith Sunter the Welfare Chairman of Jersey's Royal British Legion branch. Credit: ITV Channel TV