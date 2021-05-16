EVie bike 'Park and Ride' introduced in Jersey

People in Jersey can now take advantage of a Park and Ride system. EVie bikes will be available in laybys three and six on Victoria Avenue - where islanders can park their cars for half price and then cycle into town. EVie says its joint initiative with the Government of Jersey hopes to help people save money, keep fit and reduce their carbon footprint.

The dedicated Park and Ride stations are in addition to the other EVie bike rack locations along the waterfront.

A map detailing where Park and Ride is in place can be found here.