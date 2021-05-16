Guernsey’s perfect pooches unleashed after 15 month break

Guernsey Kennel Club Dog Show got underway today (16 May), with 69 hounds vying for the top spot.

The event at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre was slightly smaller than usual as owners were unable to travel from Jersey to compete. It is the first time in 15 months that the show has been allowed to go ahead, and dogs of all shapes and sizes were encouraged to take part.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

It's an opportunity to socialise your dog and yourself because you meet lots of people, and you're working with your dog and competing against other dogs so you get an idea as to how good your particular dog is in that breed or against other dogs. Chris Bligh President, Guernsey's Kennel Club

The seven Group Winners, Best Puppy in Show, Reserve Best Puppy in Show, Best Junior in Show and Best Veteran in Show from the Open Shows qualify for Crufts the following year.