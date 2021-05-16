Guernsey’s perfect pooches unleashed after 15 month break
Guernsey Kennel Club Dog Show got underway today (16 May), with 69 hounds vying for the top spot.
The event at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre was slightly smaller than usual as owners were unable to travel from Jersey to compete. It is the first time in 15 months that the show has been allowed to go ahead, and dogs of all shapes and sizes were encouraged to take part.
The seven Group Winners, Best Puppy in Show, Reserve Best Puppy in Show, Best Junior in Show and Best Veteran in Show from the Open Shows qualify for Crufts the following year.