Man pushed into sea on Jersey's Waterfront

A man has been injured after being pushed from the sea wall into the incoming tide on Jersey's Waterfront this morning (16 May).

The assault happened at around 10:13am in Layby two on Victoria Avenue.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or can help to identify the man who pushed the man into the sea.

If you have any information about the incident contact Jersey Police on 01534 612612 or the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.