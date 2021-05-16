NatWest International has paused its plans to charge charities banking fees for 12 months.

It follows serious concerns which were expressed by Channel Islands charities when the announcement was made in April.

The planned changes would have seen the following introductions from Saturday 29 May 2021:

Non-personal accounts being charged £10 per month to operate current accounts

£2.50 for each non-automated transaction

The charges will now be introduced in May 2022.

The Association of Guernsey Charities (AGC) estimated that at least 120 of its members would be affected, and said the extra charges could take up to £20,000 a year from charities "at a time when most have been severely constrained from raising funds". NatWest International says the charges to "non-personal" customers allows it to invest in its digital services and "create a sustainable business that will be able to serve generations of business owners to come".