25 to 29-year-olds can now book their Covid vaccine in Guernsey

Those aged 25 to 29 in Guernsey can now book in for their coronavirus vaccine.

They are the latest group to be called to take part in the island's Covid vaccination programme.

A recent change by the Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation (JVCI) means that anyone between 18 to 39 will receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Anybody over the age of 40 who has not received the vaccine have been encouraged to make an appointment by Saturday 22 May.

As of 17 May, 57,302 doses have been given out in Guernsey. 34% of over 16s have had their first dose, and 35% have had both.