Farmers Cricket Club are into the final of Jersey's T20 Weekend League.

The Premier Division side beat Walkovers by 46 runs to finish top of the group and go straight into next weekend's final.

Asa Tribe starred with the bat as his unbeaten 56 helped Farmers to 147-5 from their set of 20 overs. George Richardson then picked up three wickets with the ball to restrict Walkovers to 101-8.

That result means Farmers will play either St Ouen Springfield or Old Victorians in the final.

In a dress rehearsal for next weekend's semi-final Old Victorians won by four wickets largely thanks to Jonty Jenner's 54.

Meanwhile in Guernsey the Weekend League got off to a flier with a nail-biting opening game between Griffins and new side Old Elizabethans Association.

Chasing 195 to win off of 50 overs, Griffins lost regular wickets thanks to some terrific bowling from Matthew Stokes who ended up with figures of 5-8 from 10 overs.

Griffins found themselves nine down with 11 runs still required but Luke Bichard hit the winning boundary to see them home by one wicket.

Evening League Division One gets underway tomorrow (18th May) as Griffins take on Irregulars.