Dealers and smugglers targeted in a day of Jersey drugs raids
ITV News has been given exclusive access to a series of drugs raids in Jersey which have resulted in significant quantities of drugs and cash being recovered.It is part of a campaign by the newly formed Drugs Squad to cause as much disruption as possible to dealers in the island.
A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and money laundering offences after £10,000 cash and cannabis resin with a street value of £2,000 was recovered.It comes amid concern the easing of border rules could see drug smugglers and dealers change the ways they import drugs.
On the first of six early morning raids ITV News cameras captured the moment a man was arrested after commercial quantities of cannabis resin and thousands of pounds of cash were discovered hidden in a property.
The Drug Squad was set up at the start of the year as a standalone unit, and has recently increased its permanent headcount, and calls in officers from across the force on days when raids are taking place.
Among those is PC Tamara De Carteret who normally leads a community beat. Her role was to ensure the man arrested stayed calm and complied with officers.
There’s been an increase in the importation of drugs via the postal service during lockdown, but with border rules easing there is an expectation smugglers will focus more on the airport and harbour as their route into the island.