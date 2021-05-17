Dealers and smugglers targeted in a day of Jersey drugs raids

ITV News has been given exclusive access to a series of drugs raids in Jersey which have resulted in significant quantities of drugs and cash being recovered.It is part of a campaign by the newly formed Drugs Squad to cause as much disruption as possible to dealers in the island.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and money laundering offences after £10,000 cash and cannabis resin with a street value of £2,000 was recovered.It comes amid concern the easing of border rules could see drug smugglers and dealers change the ways they import drugs.

On the first of six early morning raids ITV News cameras captured the moment a man was arrested after commercial quantities of cannabis resin and thousands of pounds of cash were discovered hidden in a property.

We are not taking our foot off the gas, basically. We want to have a shock and awe impact day which we will do every couple of months, any time to suit ourselves, but it's mainly to say to people to let people in the community know that we are there, we will be there, and we don't want to see drugs on the streets of Jersey, bottom line Detective Sergeant Jim McGranahan, Drugs Squad at the States of Jersey Police

The Drug Squad was set up at the start of the year as a standalone unit, and has recently increased its permanent headcount, and calls in officers from across the force on days when raids are taking place.

Gary Burgess joins police on their 'shock and awe' drug raid. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Among those is PC Tamara De Carteret who normally leads a community beat. Her role was to ensure the man arrested stayed calm and complied with officers.

I think the most important thing to do, especially because it's first thing in the morning and a bit of a shock for people, especially when we come to impose on their privacy is just to ensure they're at ease and part of that is just talking to them PC Tamara De Carteret, States of Jersey Police

There’s been an increase in the importation of drugs via the postal service during lockdown, but with border rules easing there is an expectation smugglers will focus more on the airport and harbour as their route into the island.