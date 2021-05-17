First Moderna vaccines given to islanders in Jersey

The first Moderna vaccines have been given to islanders in Jersey this weekend.

It comes following recent health advice that under 40s will have either the Moderna or Pfizer jab.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has not been recommended for use in those under 40, in a precautionary move after evidence of an "extremely small risk" of people suffering from blood clots after having the jab.

Meanwhile in Guernsey, there is stock of the Moderna vaccine on the island but not enough to run a clinic.

In the meantime, they will continue to deliver Pfizer and AstraZeneca.