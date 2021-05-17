Guernsey taxi industry will be 'on its knees' until borders fully reopen
A taxi driver in Guernsey says ongoing restrictions around travel into the island are having a devastating impacting on the industry.
He says the current system is causing difficulties, as the shortage of tourist and corporate fares means many drivers are currently vying for the same fares.
However, the States says that the process must be thorough to avoid any cases of Covid-19 going undetected.
The island's taxi industry was hit hard by the second Bailiwick-wide lockdown. At the end of April, plans to introduce a lower cap on the amount of business support that taxi drivers can claim were pushed back, after drivers told government their business had not returned to normal levels.
It is hoped that the reintroduction of category 2 regions and countries would see their workload increase again.