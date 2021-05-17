Guernsey taxi industry will be 'on its knees' until borders fully reopen

A taxi driver in Guernsey says ongoing restrictions around travel into the island are having a devastating impacting on the industry.

He says the current system is causing difficulties, as the shortage of tourist and corporate fares means many drivers are currently vying for the same fares.

We have three sets of industries. You've got public, corporate and then you've got tourism. You've got no corporate, no tourism and everyone trying to fight for public. Until you get the other two fully back, the taxi industry as it is now is on its knees. We need the government's support until they open the harbours and the airports fully in July. Barry Harris, owner of Bazza's Taxis

However, the States says that the process must be thorough to avoid any cases of Covid-19 going undetected.

The island's taxi industry was hit hard by the second Bailiwick-wide lockdown. At the end of April, plans to introduce a lower cap on the amount of business support that taxi drivers can claim were pushed back, after drivers told government their business had not returned to normal levels.

It is hoped that the reintroduction of category 2 regions and countries would see their workload increase again.