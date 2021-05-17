Have your say on the St Helier waterfront development plans

Islanders are being asked for their views on proposed changes to St Helier's waterfront, as consultation enters its second stage.

The Jersey Development Company (JDC) started the consultation last year and has reviewed the feedback from the public to create more detailed plans of how the development could look and work.

The JDC are still keen to hear from residents on the latest plans, which are being developed in line with the Environment Minister's Southwest St Helier planning framework.

We’ve already had many islanders contact us from our first round of consultations, and we’d really like as many people as possible to attend an online or in-person Q&A session so we can present the work that has been undertaken, find out what islanders think and answer any questions. Lee Henry, JDC Managing Director

Sessions are being held in person on Tuesday 18 May in the Town Hall between 11:30am and 12:30pm.

An exhibition of the updated plans is also available to view in the Assembly Room at the Town Hall until tomorrow.

The deadline for comments is 3 June.