Jersey Hospice's Million Pound Lottery tickets go on sale

Tickets for the annual Million Pound Lottery in aid of Jersey Hospice Care go on sale today (Monday 17 May).

From 10am, islanders will be able to buy one of the £300 tickets in the hope of winning the life-changing top prize of £1 million pounds.

Tickets can be bought at the Hospice's fundraising shop in St Ouen, at De Gruchy department store on King Street and online for the second year running. In 2020, virtual purchases accounted for more than half of ticket sales.

Moving ticket sales online last year during COVID-19 was vital for the Lottery to be a success and we were really encouraged and grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response this received. Katrina Hancock, Director of Income Generation for Jersey Hospice Care

The lottery generates around £800,000 every year to fund Jersey Hospice's work providing tailored support and end-of-life care to those who need it.

The Hospice has a 12-bed in-patient unit at its Mont Cochon base and also provides emotional support and bereavement services.

Alongside the main jackpot, another £300,000 worth of prizes is also up for grabs for nine runners-up.

£100,000,

£75,000,

£50,000,

£25,000

Five prizes of £10,000

The live draw for the lottery will take place on Friday 3 September at St Helier's Royal Yacht Hotel.

Organisers are hopeful that coronavirus restrictions will have eased enough for the draw to be an in-person event once again.