Jersey pilot new bus route to cut journey times

A new pilot scheme has been launched to cut bus journey times heading towards the east of the island.

From today, buses can turn right out of Liberation Station along a bus lane outside Pomme d'Or hotel and head directly to the tunnel going to the east of the island.

Buses heading along the new pilot route by Pomme d'Or hotel Credit: Government of Jersey

It is hoped that this new route will reduce delays, improve reliability and cut out the westbound loop to join La Route de la Liberation.

The pilot scheme falls as part of the Sustainable Transport Policy – Strong Start Delivery Plan, and I am sure this improvement to the bus service will encourage more Islanders to take the bus as a good alternative to individual car use. I’d like to thank those who took part in the consultation and encourage Islanders to share their feedback on the scheme Deputy Kevin Lewis, Minister for Infrastructure

The layby in front of the hotel can still be used and there is no impact on existing traffic routes. Coach stops have been created on La Route de la Liberation to improve safety for coach services and passengers.

If you want to give feedback on the pilot, you can email dfi@gov.je