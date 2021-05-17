Jersey's Lido forced to close over anti-social behaviour concerns

The Lido in St Helier was forced close early due to anti-social behaviour, its one of a number of businesses that have been targeted by disruptive youths.

A number of teenagers were drinking alcohol, hiding in the changing rooms and left lots of rubbish on Friday 14 May.

They were caught on camera leaving what staff have described as a "disgusting amount of mess", causing families to leave over safety concerns.

The police have been informed.

This follows recent anti-social behaviour reported at Liberty Wharf.

Social media post over early closure from anti-social behaviour Credit: Poolside Jersey

A report in 2020 found anti-social behaviour was on the rise in Jersey.

2020 saw youth arrests double in Jersey.