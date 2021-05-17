Over 40s in Guernsey told not to delay their vaccine
The over 40s in Guernsey are being told not to delay their vaccine, and reminded they will not be able to choose which jab they have.
Guernsey's government says a number of people have been delaying making an appointment in the hope of receiving the Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at the end of the programme, rather than the Oxford AstraZeneca one.
Under 40s in the Channel Islands are being offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary measure, due to evidence of an "extremely small risk" of people suffering from blood clots.
However, the Joint Committee and Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) maintains it is safe and people outside of this age bracket should not be put off by this move.
Anyone over the age of 40 is being encouraged to make their vaccination appointments by this Saturday (22 May).
