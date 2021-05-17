Second doses of vaccine stepped up in Jersey amid new Covid-19 variant concern

Second doses of the Coronavirus vaccine are being stepped up for some groups in Jersey. The over 50s and at risk groups will get their second jab sooner than planned, because of the spread of B1.617.1 - the so-called 'Indian variant' of the virus. This is in line with the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

No cases of the variant have been detected in the island, but there has been a steep rise in the number of cases of the variant in parts of England in recent days.

Those who were given their first dose of the vaccine in Phase 1 of the island's vaccination rollout should expect their second dose between five and seven weeks later.

Islanders who are over 50 or in an at-risk group who were given their first dose over five weeks ago will be contacted in the coming days for an appointment to receive their second jab.

Anyone in either of those two groups who has not received their first dose is encouraged to book an appointment as soon as possible, with islanders awaiting their second dose being encouraged to attend appointments 'without delay'.

I would like to reassure Islanders under the age of 50 years old that the new changes to our schedule will not affect the dates we published at the end of last week, and we are still on track to have offered two doses of the vaccine to all eligible Islanders by mid-August. Becky Sherrington, Head of Jersey's Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

The Island's Deputy Medical Officer for Health says the new variant has shown to be more transmissible and infecting younger people than previous strains.

Severity of COVID-19 is greater with increasing age, and two doses of the vaccine offer the best protection against this new variant. The doubling time in the UK appears to be about seven days and the speed of spread of this variant, which is now noted across the UK, requires us to work quickly to ensure the appropriate action is being taken as a safeguard for Jersey Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer for Health

Dr Muscat added that his team will continue with its genome sequencing programme to ensure that they can identify any different strains or variants within the island.