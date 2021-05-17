Work starts to rethatch 15th century houses at Hamptonne
Work has started to rethatch the 15th century houses at Jersey's Hamptonne Country Life Museum.
It will be the first time the roof has been replaced in 30 years, after its last completion in 1991. Specialist thatchers from Devon are replacing the reed with straw , which is the material that would have been originally used on the roofs.
There are only a handful of thatched buildings left in Jersey making Hamptonne House a unique and rare building.
The material used on the building has been home grown in Devon and shipped across to complete the roof.
While the thatchers are at work over the next few weeks, the south courtyard at Hamptonne is closed to visitors, as are Hamptonne and Langlois Houses.
The north courtyard that visitors enter as they arrive at Hamptonne remains open and offers an ideal viewing spot to watch the thatchers at work.