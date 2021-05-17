Work starts to rethatch 15th century houses at Hamptonne

Work has started to rethatch the 15th century houses at Jersey's Hamptonne Country Life Museum.

It will be the first time the roof has been replaced in 30 years, after its last completion in 1991. Specialist thatchers from Devon are replacing the reed with straw , which is the material that would have been originally used on the roofs.

The thatchers were due to visit the Island last year but were delayed by the Coronavirus pandemic. Credit: ITV Channel TV

These buildings have survived four centuries and maintaining the thatch is an important part of ensuring their future. It protects the buildings and the collection pieces inside, as well as adding to the lovely rural ambience at Hamptonne Country Life Museum. Chris O'Connor, Jersey Heritage's Head of Property

There are only a handful of thatched buildings left in Jersey making Hamptonne House a unique and rare building.

The material used on the building has been home grown in Devon and shipped across to complete the roof.

These specialist thatchers are visiting Jersey from Devon and are using their home grown straw to complete the roof. Credit: ITV Channel TV

It's cut in the old fashioned method and the sheaves as we call them, the small bundles, are stood up to dry and they're left outside for a fortnight and then when it's properly dry its then harvested, collected from the fields and then throughout the winter months we process it and then put it into useable bundles Tristan Johnson, Thatcher

While the thatchers are at work over the next few weeks, the south courtyard at Hamptonne is closed to visitors, as are Hamptonne and Langlois Houses.

The north courtyard that visitors enter as they arrive at Hamptonne remains open and offers an ideal viewing spot to watch the thatchers at work.