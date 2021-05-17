Work underway on Guernsey's largest GP surgery

Work is underway to build Guernsey's largest purpose-built GP surgery.

IslandHealth's L’Aumone Medical Centre will have a footprint of over one thousand square metres and will include 12 medical consulting rooms, a pharmacy and other clinical services, including physiotherapy, osteopathy, podiatry and psychotherapy on-site.

It will be built next to and connected to the existing surgery.

Our patients have told us that they feel very positively about the clinical care that is provided at the L’Aumone surgery, but the same can’t be said for the building itself. The new site will of course be purpose-built and access to it will be so much better than is the case now. It will have 60 parking spaces and dedicated entry and exit roads. Dr Julia Rebstein, Chair of IslandHealth

IslandHealth wants to hear from dentists, opticians or any health and medicine-related businesses which may want to base themselves at L'Aumone in the future.

The two storey building will be served by a lift, with patient-facing services located on the ground floor and administrative staff based on the first floor.

The Practice says it wants to use local firms during the construction, with RG Falla acting as the main contractor for the build.

Those leading the build say staff will be working to minimise any potential disruption to patients.

For several months patients will continue to see their GP as normal while the work in the adjoining field progresses to create the new building. Contractor access to that site will be directly into that field, so there will be no impact on patients attending the surgery. Later on in the project as the new building gets closer to completion, there will be different arrangements in place. Dr Robbie Hanna, Project Lead

The project is due to be complete in early 2023.