Work underway on Guernsey's largest GP surgery
Work is underway to build Guernsey's largest purpose-built GP surgery.
IslandHealth's L’Aumone Medical Centre will have a footprint of over one thousand square metres and will include 12 medical consulting rooms, a pharmacy and other clinical services, including physiotherapy, osteopathy, podiatry and psychotherapy on-site.
It will be built next to and connected to the existing surgery.
IslandHealth wants to hear from dentists, opticians or any health and medicine-related businesses which may want to base themselves at L'Aumone in the future.
The two storey building will be served by a lift, with patient-facing services located on the ground floor and administrative staff based on the first floor.
The Practice says it wants to use local firms during the construction, with RG Falla acting as the main contractor for the build.
Those leading the build say staff will be working to minimise any potential disruption to patients.
The project is due to be complete in early 2023.