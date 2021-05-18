Big increase in dolphin sightings around Guernsey

Guernsey has experienced a huge increase in bottlenose dolphin numbers since 2014, but experts do not quite know why.

To help solve the mystery, the Guernsey Biological Records Centre (GBRC) and the Jersey International Centre of Advanced Studies have teamed up to offer a student research bursary worth £2,000.

Last April, there was only two dolphin sightings but this year there has been around 30 with various reasons been given as to why this is happening, which include climate change.

The population of bottlenose dolphins in Normandy is quite large, around 500. They could have reached a saturation point and they might be wanting to come over to Guernsey to find some fresh ground Nicky Harris, The Bailiwick DolFin Project

The hope is if they can find out why they are roaming in the waters around Guernsey, they can put the appropriate protection in for them.