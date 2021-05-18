Big increase in dolphin sightings around Guernsey
Guernsey has experienced a huge increase in bottlenose dolphin numbers since 2014, but experts do not quite know why.
To help solve the mystery, the Guernsey Biological Records Centre (GBRC) and the Jersey International Centre of Advanced Studies have teamed up to offer a student research bursary worth £2,000.
Last April, there was only two dolphin sightings but this year there has been around 30 with various reasons been given as to why this is happening, which include climate change.
The hope is if they can find out why they are roaming in the waters around Guernsey, they can put the appropriate protection in for them.