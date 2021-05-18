British Expats in Channel Islands could get 'vote for life' in UK elections
British expats living in the Channel Islands could soon be given a 'vote for life' in UK elections.
Currently, British citizens who have been living abroad for more than 15 years are no longer eligible.
However, the Westminster government has outlined its intentions to remove that limit at a cost of around £2.5 million.
The plans were announced when Her Majesty The Queen set out the UK government's agenda at the beginning of the new Parliamentary session.
Under the proposals, more than 70,000 expats and their children would be eligible to vote in all future UK referendums and elections.
However, some would like to see the idea taken further with all Channel Islanders given the right to vote in Westminster elections.
The bill has faced criticism from civil liberties groups, electoral reformers and senior MPs for the requirement for voters to prove their identity before casting their ballot.