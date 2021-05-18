British Expats in Channel Islands could get 'vote for life' in UK elections

British expats living in the Channel Islands could soon be given a 'vote for life' in UK elections.

Currently, British citizens who have been living abroad for more than 15 years are no longer eligible.

However, the Westminster government has outlined its intentions to remove that limit at a cost of around £2.5 million.

The plans were announced when Her Majesty The Queen set out the UK government's agenda at the beginning of the new Parliamentary session.

In places like France and the US, the citizens overseas are entitled to vote in their elections and also the EU is promoting citizenship vote as well. So this is just a natural consequence I think of espousing citizenship. Robert McDowall, Conservatives Abroad Alderney

Under the proposals, more than 70,000 expats and their children would be eligible to vote in all future UK referendums and elections.

However, some would like to see the idea taken further with all Channel Islanders given the right to vote in Westminster elections.

It's been a long time coming but to have a situation where the citizens of Jersey and Guernsey are left out of the voting is just totally unfair. It means that there will be two classes of voter- those who can vote in UK elections and referendums and yet they're all the same affected by the same decisions. Anthony Webber, Political Commentator and former Guernsey Deputy

The bill has faced criticism from civil liberties groups, electoral reformers and senior MPs for the requirement for voters to prove their identity before casting their ballot.