Calls for Jersey's Youth Service to be protected in law

Jersey's former Education Minister says the island's Youth Service needs to be given more security.

Senator Tracey Vallois has put forward proposals to ensure the service, which she describes as a 'hidden gem', can be underpinned by legislation to protect it from being cut back due to budget constraints, as has been the case in parts of England.

In her proposition, Senator Vallois also calls for further funding to be allocated to the Youth Service in the next Government Plan

She says from her work with the National Youth Agency, it became clear that youth services had been closed down to make savings in public spending and that they had not been viewed as 'valuable' by decision makers in some local authorities.

I do not believe this view is shared here in Jersey due to the grateful and generous support of our Constables and their parishioners to support their youth and community services. However, thinking long term greater security could be provided by ensuring parliament have a say in the future of the Youth Service rather than a round robin budget fight in the name of efficiencies! Senator Tracey Vallois, Jersey's former Education Minister

Senator Vallois also praised the Youth Service staff for 'punching above their weight' in the support they provide to children and young people, as well as government.