Channel Islands construction bosses say the cost of timber and steel is rising, as supply chains have been affected internationally.

There has been pent up demand for building works due to islanders investing in home improvements during the pandemic.

Shipping is an issue at the moment, we are struggling to get ships when we want and the price is likely to go up on those. Eventually that is going to come through into prices locally. Steve Roussel, Ronez Director

Norman Piette sells raw materials in Guernsey and says their team recently had to increase the cost of timber by 17% to cope.

The lockdown has obviously hit the bailiwick quite hard because it's a proper lockdown, in the UK the construction industry carries on so they're not feeling the impact as much as we are on the financial side. John Bampkin, Chief Executive of the Norman Piette Group

It is a concern shared by Pentagon in Jersey which has seen demand for building materials rocket over the last year.