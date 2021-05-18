Jersey Bulls have secured promotion following league restructuring by The Football Association.

They move up to step five in the non-league pyramid and will play in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South.

The decision comes as great relief to The Bulls who were intially denied promotion as the last two campaigns were null and void.

Our initial reaction to this news is one of relief, it’s been a long process and we are so pleased the FA have rewarded those teams that deserve promotion over what has been a testing few seasons. I am absolutely delighted for the players. Gary Freeman, Jersey Bulls Manager

The league restructuring also means that Guernsey FC will play in a new league next season.

They will line up in the Isthmian League Division One South Central when the league gets underway on 14 August.