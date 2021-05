Jersey's Cineworld has been given permission to reopen.

It was announced last week that the venue would not open in line with UK cinemas, due to local restrictions on the serving of food and drink.

However the Health Minister, Deputy Richard Renouf, has now signed a Ministerial Order amending this.

Food and drink can now be consumed by audiences and spectators seated in auditoriums and stadiums. This does not include alcohol. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

According to Cineworld's website, the first showings will be this Friday (21 May).