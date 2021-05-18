Passengers travelling to Channel Islands are reminded they will be subject to new customs requirements when importing goods from the EU to the Channel Islands.

Since January 1 2021, goods must be declared on arrival and maybe liable to import and excise duty which include:

Where you go over your allowances.

Commercial goods.

Banned goods.

Restricted goods which you do not have an authority to import.

Alcohol and tobacco allowances vary depending on how you travel to the islands:

Commercial air or sea: if you bring in goods worth more than £390

Private aircraft or vessel: if you bring in goods worth more than £270

These apply from any other country than the UK, Jersey and the Isle of Man or you must declare these and pay full duty.

Pet animals can be brought back but must be imported under the animal import notification scheme and as part of the new invasive non-native species (INNS) policy, a list of species has been created which are not permitted to be imported to the Channel Islands.

Anybody looking to import and animal should familiarise themselves with the new documentation.

Currently there is no restriction on the amount of imported food as long as its for personal use.

High risk plants and plant material from the EU must be accompanied by a phystosantiary certificate which is issued by the originating country.

Documentation and identity checks will take place on arrival in Guernsey and you must notify the Animal and Plant Health Inspector prior to importation.

Information will apply to passengers looking to use the ferry once it recommences including those travelling directly to Channel Islands from the EU via aircraft.

The types and volumes of agri-food products that can be imported to Channel Islands from the EU are subject to change.

Further information can be found here.

New requirement for pets travelling to the EU.