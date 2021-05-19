'Bailiwick bubble' staycations hand boost to Alderney Wildlife Trust

A staycation scheme in the Bailiwick of Guernsey helped contribute almost £15,000 towards projects protecting Alderney's wildlife.

In the past twelve months, over a thousand staycationers have taken part in Alderney Wildlife Trust's activities, including walking tours, kayak safaris and wildlife boating trips to see puffins, gannets and seals.

Conservationists were concerned that their work could be financially impacted by the pandemic. However, they say they have now been able to begin new projects to support the island's biodiversity thanks to the economic boost.

In the last 20 years I have never experienced anything like the positivity, engagement and supportive nature of the Staycation visitors; it has been incredible. It is clear that Guernsey people love and care for the Bailiwick's wildlife and our volunteers and staff have spent hundreds of hours happily answering questions and talking about the island, responding to this passion. Roland Gauvain, CEO of Alderney Wildlife Trust

As well as welcoming over 6,000 visitors to its Wildlife Centre over the course of the year, the Trust also saw its membership increase.

One Guernsey resident also funded a new live 'GannetCam' which allows people to monitor almost 6,000 pairs of Northern Gannets which live on Les Etacs. It can be viewed online here.

With restrictions on travel outside the Bailiwick, the Staycation scheme proved to be a big hit with islanders across Guernsey, Alderney, Sark and Herm and helped many businesses through a difficult summer season.