Campaigners say St Saviour in Jersey is at risk of 'losing identity'

Report by ITV Channel's Sophie Dulson

Campaigners in St Saviour say the identity of their parish is at risk as Jersey Government are trying to build new homes in the area.

Jersey's Island Plan sets out that 212 new homes are due to be built in St Saviour and a number of houses at St Saviour's Hospital, which campaigners say will destroy wildlife and cause traffic congestion.

St Saviour's from a planning point of view is actually described as greater St Helier, now that means we're losing our identity, we're losing the special fields St Saviour's have. Mary O'Keefe, St Saviour resident

90 homes are due to be developed to the back of Clos Paumelle and a further 102 on a block of fields opposite the former JEP site.

The Government say that developments like these are needed to meet the demand and growing population on the island.

It's no question about it, we've had populations that way exceeded our housing provision, we've got to be able to do something about it and an increase in supplies is a fundamental part of the Island plan Deputy John Young, Jersey's Environment Minister

Housing in Jersey is a hotly debated topic with politicians arguing the need for more to meet demand but this is at the risk of damaging communities and parishes across the island.

