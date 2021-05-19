Jersey's Children's Commissioner has called for a permanent Minister for Children and Education to be appointed 'as soon as possible.'

Deborah McMillan says she has had 'little engagement' with Ministers in the department since January 2021.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, who temporarily holds the portfolio of Minister for Children and Education, the Commissioner says there is currently a 'lack of ministerial oversight' and urges a permanent appointment to be made 'as a matter of urgency.'

I know that you have valued having dedicated Ministers for the roles of Education and Children, and I valued having a close working relationship with the previous post holders, which gave me the opportunity to spend time with them to provide guidance and advice. However, since January 2021 I have had little engagement with either Deputy Maçon or Wickenden. Deborah McMillan, Children's Commissioner for Jersey

In January 2021, the Children's Commissioner advised that the singular role of Education and Children's Minister should be created, with responsibility for 'all aspects of children’s lives.'

Deputy Jeremy Maçon was then elected to that role, but was later removed from his post by the Chief Minister who took on overall responsibility for the portfolio. Additional responsibilities were then given to Deputy Scott Wickenden as Assistant Minister for Education.

The Commissioner says that while she appreciates the heavy workloads faced by Ministers who have worked within the Children, Young People, Education and Skills Department, the problems with these temporary arrangements must be addressed.

I appreciate that both Deputies hold wide portfolios and have a number of competing pressures, but I am concerned that the temporary arrangements that you have put in place have now resulted in a lack of ministerial oversight with regard to children and all aspects of their lives. I strongly recommend that you appoint a permanent role as a matter of urgency. Deborah McMillan, Children's Commissioner for Jersey

She added that parts of the upcoming legislative agenda, including the Childrens Plan and draft Children and Young People Mental Health Strategy, will need 'committed, strong political leadership'.

Writing in response, Senator John Le Fondré says the government is committed to its pledge to 'put children first' and that the current arrangements are being kept under regular review.

I would like to reassure you that the Government’s commitment to putting children first is undiminished and it is uppermost in my mind to ensure that, despite the changes in leadership of the portfolio, there is no diminution of focus on this priority. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

He says he will be supporting Deputy Wickenden in his ministerial role and has 'full confidence' in Deputy Wickenden to give the portfolio 'the full attention it deserves.'

It is possible that Ministers could be absent for an extended period, if they are unwell for example, and that is why we have delegations in place to ensure that political oversight and leadership is maintained until such time as the Minister returns, or other decisions are made. Senator John Le Fondre, Jersey's Chief Minister

The Commissioner also said that Deputy Wickenden had failed to appear at an arranged meeting 'with no apology or explanation given.'

The Chief Minister apologised that his absence, due to a 'private family matter' had not been communicated to the Commissioner's office, saying Deputy Wickenden remains 'committed' to their fortnightly meetings.