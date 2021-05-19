Crash involving two cars at Val des Terres in Guernsey

Two people were injured and taken to hospital after a crash at Val des Terres in Guernsey.

Two ambulances, Guernsey Police and fire service were sent to the crash at 11:20am on Wednesday May 19.

Two people were assessed at the scene before being taken to the Emergency Department at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

This is one of eleven calls made to the Emergency Ambulance Service between midnight and midday on Wednesday.

This comes following a number of crashes being reported in Guernsey over the past couple of months.

