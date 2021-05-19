Former Jersey Chief Executive given 500K payoff

The former Chief Executive of Jersey's government was given a £500,000 pay off when he left his position early, following a dispute over a second role.

Charlie Parker agreed to leave his job in November, after it emerged that he had a £50,000 second job as a non-executive director that had not been approved by the States Employment Board (SEB).

The pay off amount was only revealed today (May 20) in Jersey Government's Annual Reports and Accounts.

The Comptroller and Auditor General, who assessed the payment, said the settlement was reasonable in the light of potential litigation claims that the States Employment Board (SEB) might have faced and the costs of defending them. The settlement was also within the powers of the SEB.

The accounts also show the pay off was not handled correctly with auditors finding that it did not follow correct procedures.

Under the Public Finances Manual Rule, special payments like this pay off should be referred to the Treasury and Exchequer for consultation but this did not take place.

In our view, the amount agreed was in excess of the minimum contractual requirements and the consultation required by the Manual did not take place. Independent auditor’s report to the Minister for Treasury and Resources

Chair of the States Employment Board, and Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré said failing to consult the Treasury and Exchequer was an "oversight", and said his team were working under pressure due to fears of litigation.