French fishing boat caught in protected waters
A French fishing boat has been caught illegally fishing in Jersey waters breaking the term of its licence.
The Granville based Alize 3 was caught on marine tracker trawling in the environmentally protected bream-spawing ground off the north coast of the island.
Local boats attempted to stop the boat until the Norman Le Brocq fishers protection vessel was deployed. Following conversations between Norman Le Brocq and Alize 3 it moved towards the west coast of the island.
This comes after French fishermen blockaded Jersey harbour at the start of the month over new licenses being issues by Jersey authorities.
The argument escalated with the French Minister of the Sea warning that the power supply to Jersey could be switched off if things did not change.