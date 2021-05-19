French fishing boat caught in protected waters

A French fishing boat has been caught illegally fishing in Jersey waters breaking the term of its licence.

The Granville based Alize 3 was caught on marine tracker trawling in the environmentally protected bream-spawing ground off the north coast of the island.

Local boats attempted to stop the boat until the Norman Le Brocq fishers protection vessel was deployed. Following conversations between Norman Le Brocq and Alize 3 it moved towards the west coast of the island.

The Marine Resources team is aware of activity involving a vessel fishing to the north of the Island this morning. Our fisheries patrol vessel, Norman Le Brocq, was at sea at the time and attended the area. An investigation into the incident is underway. All fishermen with licences to operate in Jersey waters are reminded they must abide by the conditions attached to them. Jersey Government Spokesperson

This comes after French fishermen blockaded Jersey harbour at the start of the month over new licenses being issues by Jersey authorities.

The argument escalated with the French Minister of the Sea warning that the power supply to Jersey could be switched off if things did not change.