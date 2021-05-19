Guernsey to move South East England to category 2 after data discrepancy

Around 160 people who have arrived into Guernsey since the island's borders reopened may have been isolating for longer than necessary, due to a discrepancy in case data.

The South East region of England moves from category 3 to category 2 on Thursday 20 May, after Public Health England's coronavirus data inadvertently recorded some coronavirus cases twice.

Initial positive results from lateral flow tests were later subsequently confirmed with PCR tests, but this was counted as being two new positive cases in the figures rather than just one.

Public Health said they immediately reviewed the updated data and realised the region should have been classified as category 2 from Friday 14 May when the category was reintroduced. However, arriving passengers will have been following the category three isolation and testing requirements.

Dr Nicola Brink described the impact on passengers as 'unfortunate'.

Teams of staff are working hard to contact everyone impacted as it would be unreasonable to make travellers continue to abide by category 3 self-isolation and testing requirements when they have only ever been in a category 2 country or region in the 14 days prior to arriving in the Bailiwick Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

Staff from the Public Health team are working alongside the Guernsey Border Agency to contact affected passengers to update them and advise them on the changes to their self-isolation requirements.