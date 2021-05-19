Guernsey to remove framework for smaller housing sites

Planning bosses in Guernsey have removed the need for developers to apply for development frameworks for smaller housing sites.

The move by the Development and Planning Authority has been made following industry feedback and the current economic climate.

A development framework is used to look at how well the proposed development fits into the Island's Development Plan, as well as the pros and cons of the site, and what type of housing is planned.

These proposals will apply to:

Smaller housing proposals of less than 20 dwellings in main centres

Areas on the outer areas of town of 10 dwellings of less

The aim is to remove a step in the process for smaller and less complex sites to achieve a streamlined service, freeing up more resources.

I am really pleased that the Committee has been able to act swiftly after listening to the feedback we have received from industry. Our evidence concluded that for smaller housing sites the benefits of Development Frameworks can generally be achieved through the planning application process and the public will still be able to comment on or object to any given application. Deputy Victoria Oliver, Development and Planning Authority

The committee will continue to monitor this new approach to Development Frameworks.

Shortage of homes in Guernsey.

Guernsey house prices hit record high.