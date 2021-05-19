Guernsey's payroll co-funding scheme extended until September
Guernsey's payroll co-funding scheme has been extended by three months for eligible sectors of the economy.
It means the scheme will be in place until the end of September 2021.
The Policy and Resources Committee agreed to the extension amid uncertainty around how much travel will be able to take place over the coming months.
A number of sectors are still eligible to claim support
Event management and event services
Passenger transport and travel
Pet accommodation services
Rental and leasing of cars
Taxi drivers
Tourist attractions
Hotels, B&Bs and other accommodation venues have been covered separately by the Visitor Accommodation Support Scheme.
The Committee also announced its intention to create a new Visitor Attraction Support Scheme which is set to be launched in June.
It would be to cover the overhead costs of businesses and establishments that rely on visitor footfall, typically where an admission fee is paid. Under the scheme, up to 80% of overall eligible overheads can be covered. Pay contributions can continue to be claimed under the Payroll co-funding scheme.
The scheme will cover the 12 month period to the end of March 2022 and will be backdated to 1 April.