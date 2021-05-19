Guernsey's payroll co-funding scheme extended until September

Guernsey's payroll co-funding scheme has been extended by three months for eligible sectors of the economy.

It means the scheme will be in place until the end of September 2021.

The Policy and Resources Committee agreed to the extension amid uncertainty around how much travel will be able to take place over the coming months.

A number of sectors are still eligible to claim support

Event management and event services

Passenger transport and travel

Pet accommodation services

Rental and leasing of cars

Taxi drivers

Tourist attractions

Hotels, B&Bs and other accommodation venues have been covered separately by the Visitor Accommodation Support Scheme.

The Committee also announced its intention to create a new Visitor Attraction Support Scheme which is set to be launched in June.

It would be to cover the overhead costs of businesses and establishments that rely on visitor footfall, typically where an admission fee is paid. Under the scheme, up to 80% of overall eligible overheads can be covered. Pay contributions can continue to be claimed under the Payroll co-funding scheme.

There is an acknowledged need for added support to help with the burden of overheads, seeing as income generated by these businesses since the start of the pandemic will have been minimal. Where necessary we are continuing to provide proportionate support, but as with any support scheme, we will keep this under review to make sure that support is only provided where it is needed. Deputy Mark Helyar, Treasury Lead for Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee

The scheme will cover the 12 month period to the end of March 2022 and will be backdated to 1 April.