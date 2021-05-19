Hotel chain buys Braye Beach, Fermain Valley and Ziggurat

Hand Picked Hotels has bought three hotels in the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

The group, which has 19 hotels in the British Isles, has exchanged contracts on Braye Beach in Alderney, and the Fermain Valley and Ziggurat hotels in Guernsey.

It bought the businesses from the estate of the late Guernsey businessman Derek Coates.

Hand Picked already owns the St Pierre Park Hotel and Spa in Guernsey, as well as the Grand and L'Horizon hotels in Jersey.

CEO of Hand Picked Hotels, Julia Hands, said the hotels were in locations that would 'excite and inspire.'

We are delighted to be acquiring these authentic destination hotels in the Bailiwick and very pleased to welcome their experienced and dedicated team members into the Hand Picked family. I look forward to introducing them to our guests and building upon a legacy so wonderfully established by their previous owner Derek Coates, who sadly passed away last year. Julia Hands, CEO and Chairman of Hand Picked Hotels

States members in Guernsey and Alderney welcomed the news of the investment in the tourism sector.