Padel tennis booming across the Channel Islands

Padel tennis has been booming across the Channel Islands this year with thousands now participating in the sport.

The game is hybrid between tennis and squash and the easier format of the game has proven popular with all ages.

What is padel tennis?

It combines tennis and squash with the use of the backboard racquet

It is different because as you do not have the traditional strings attached on the racquet

Popular with mixed abilities and all ages

Courts were created in Jersey in 2015 when two courts were built. Guernsey followed suit opening their courts in 2018.

The popularity has grown exponentially on both islands with Guernsey holding its first ever championship last year.

Currently the indoor courts at the weekend and the evenings are operating at 95% capacity showing the demand for the sport amongst the public.

In Jersey, former Wimbledon star Scott Clayton has swapped the grass court for St Clements where he's setting up islands' new padel club.

The island championship at the end of the month in Guernsey is bound to get more people involved and see the booming success of padel continue.