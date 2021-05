Firefighters were called to a shop fire in Grouville this morning after reports of thick black smoke and flames coming from the windows.

Residents around the Verona Stores were evacuated the following reports of a fire at 7:45am this morning

Two fire trucks were called to Verona Stores alongside a ambulance.

The fire service quickly brought the fire under control but the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

One person was treated for shock and minor smoke inhalation The fire service remain on scene to ensure safety and the road has now reopened. Jersey Police