People under 40 in Alderney could have their vaccine in Guernsey

Younger residents in Alderney are to be given the option to have their vaccine in Guernsey or the AstraZeneca jab.

The health body which advises the UK government on immunisation recently recommended that under 40s should have the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

That's because of a small risk of younger individuals developing blood clots.

But these vaccines are particularly vulnerable in transit with strict conditions for travel. They have to be stored at very low temperatures and the Pfizer one in particular has a shorter shelf life after being taken out of cold storage.

That makes it more difficult to transport to Alderney.

Residents therefore can choose to travel to Guernsey or take the AstraZeneca vaccine but they must discuss this with a doctor first.

Letters were sent last week to under 40s in Alderney that now need to receive their vaccine in Guernsey to advise them on what arrangements have been put in place which include: