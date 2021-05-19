Real Housewives of Jersey nominated for TV Choice award

The Real Housewives of Jersey has been nominated for a TV Choice Award 2021.

It is in the running for Best Reality Show, alongside the likes of Celebs Go Dating, I'm A Celebrity, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Made in Chelsea and The Only Way is Essex.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire is also up for the prize.

The awards, run by TV Choice magazine, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Viewers can vote online here.

Credit: ITV/Monkey Kingdom

Filming is currently underway for series two of the programme, which is due to air this summer.