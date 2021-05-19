Rouge Bouillon School could move to Le Bas Centre

Rouge Bouillon School could be relocated to the La Bas Centre, according to Jersey's Chief Minister.

The St Saviours Road site will become vacant in the next few years, when health services move out as part of plans for the new hospital. Next month the States is due to debate whether to expand the existing premises into the old Police headquarters, or to use that site for the emergency services.

Senator John le Fondré told the panel event 'Ask the Ministers' on Wednesday that Jersey Property Holdings was undertaking a review of all primary schools in St Helier and St Saviour.

He also said he was mindful of the need for more homes to be built on States-owned sites.

If, for the sake of argument, you put a new town school at Le Bas, you could put housing at Rouge Bouillon. By mid autumn we should have a clear pathway for what happens on all these sites. Senator John le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The JPH report will be released in 6 weeks, with Ministers' preferred plans for the school estate to be announced in the autumn.