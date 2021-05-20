A Jersey charity is struggling to survive as demand on their services have increased throughout the pandemic.

Family First provides families who have a child requiring medical or mental health treatment off-island with access to financial, administrative and emotional support.

Since its inception, the charity has supported 106 families and have sourced over £200,000 to help families with loss of earnings, mortgage or rent payments, the cost of travel expenses and accommodation expenses in the UK.

One of the family's who have benefitted from Family First support is Rachel and John Rabet.

They found out late in their pregnancy that their baby had a serious heart defect. Their baby Chester, was born needing treatment off island and since then has had several procedures at Southampton hospital.

The charity have seen the surge in demand come from families who don't qualify for extra government support, but this increase is putting pressure on the finances.

We have seen an increased demand for our services, particularly due to the fact that many local families have had to remain off the island for extended amounts of time. This has placed an additional level of strain on what is already a very challenging set of circumstances for local families Cheryl Dolbel, Family Liaison Manager for Family First

Chester, is now doing well but without the support of Family First during such a stressful time for the family, they don't know how they would have coped.

The charity has set an initial fundraising target of £15,000 with the proceeds going to help more local families in need of support.