Average 3 bed house now over £700,000 in Jersey

The cost of an average three bed family home in Jersey is the highest its ever been. It has increased by £22,000 in the last quarter according to latest statistics from Jersey's government.

The First Quarter Housing Price Index report showed that three bedroom homes in Jersey jumped from an average price of £687,000 in the last quarter of 2020 to £709,000 in the first quarter of 2021.

Credit: Statistics Jersey

£709,000 Highest recorded price of a three bedroom home to date

£459,000 Highest recorded price of a two bedroom flat to date

Although there have been drops in prices of 1 bedroom flats, 2 bedroom homes and 4 bedroom homes over the last quarter ranging between £6,000 and £40,000.

Credit: Statistics Jersey

Claudia Marques, has a family and currently lives in a 2 bedroom apartment but is looking to move 3 bedroom property as their 2 children grow up. Three bedroom properties with parking are so limited but even though she's still looking but having little success.

Claudia says she has friends who are looking for a two bed property in the region of £300,000, and says it is "mind-blowing" that it "just doesn't exist".

I think Jersey needs to look after its residents, no matter your ethnicity, your background, by the fact that you're living here for ten years, especially considering the current population policy that we have, we are contributing to the island as much as a local person would be. Claudia Marques

She says the "fact that everybody is now cooped into these small little places" is taking away from the "quality of life that should be in the centre of Jersey".

I think that in life you can buy as much as you want, but you need to create memories, to me, that's what you take to the end, and if you have a place where you've got an outside garden that you can do a barbeque with your friends, you can have a swimming pool for the kids, you're just building those memories and giving a much happier childhood, and life to everybody. Claudia Marques

Senator Sam Mézec, the leader of Reform Jersey thinks the Jersey Government need to take a more critical stance and make a decision who they side with.

Deputy Russell Labey, Jersey's Housing Minister said that this is one of the biggest challenges on the island and that it will take time to address the issue but confident the government is making progress.

As the Housing Minister I am committed to playing a significant role in driving change in the sector. During my first 100 days in office I have put together a comprehensive action plan to create better homes, this will be published soon and will give a clear timeline of activity both for this year and the years to come Deputy Russell Labey, Jersey's Housing Minister

The report also highlighted that house prices in Jersey are considerably higher than both Guernsey and the UK.

£120,000 Difference of average house price between Jersey and Guernsey

Over double House prices in Jersey compared to the UK

Out of control housing prices in Jersey.

Jersey hotels to be transformed into 405 affordable homes.

Thousands of homes to be built in Jersey.